City Council Considers Tiny Houses for Wheeling Island

The City Rules Committee also considered an ordinance that would change zoning laws so that Tiny Houses could be placed on vacant lots on Wheeling Island.

Marty Wach proposed the change after learning that current zoning laws do not allow Tiny Houses. The houses would be on wheels or pontoons so they could either be removed or float in the event of a flood.

The committee voted to move the proposed ordinance to City Council for consideration.

The first reading will be held at the next meeting on November 21st.