First Street Closed in Moundsville

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, First Street in Moundsville is closed.

The closure is necessary for Moundsville Water Department to run a new water service for the the new Fire Department.

It will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

An alternate route is US-250 First Street, Cedar Avenue, 2nd Street, Grant Avenue, back out to US-250 First Street.

Inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.