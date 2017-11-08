First Street Closed in Moundsville

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, First Street in Moundsville is closed.
The closure is necessary for Moundsville Water Department to run a new water service for the the new Fire Department.
It will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
An alternate route is US-250 First Street, Cedar Avenue, 2nd Street, Grant Avenue, back out to US-250 First Street.
Inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
WTRF
