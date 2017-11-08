SPECIAL REPORT PREVIEW: Training for Tragedies

Some of the most devastating calls Ohio County first responders have handled in years happened this summer.

But what pushes the men and women on the front lines to keep going?

Wheeling Fire Fighter Bob Heldreth said these kind of situations are what they signed up for -- to help people even on their worst days. It's when their uniforms are hung up and the scene is over that situations get hard.

In the aftermath, a team of internationally certified volunteers in Belmont County can be called to help first responders work through their stress.

With seven different types of programs, the Critical Incident Stress Management Team coordinated by Kurt Turner responded after the fatal flooding in July.

Turner says the first thing they do is try break down their walls.

"They learn a little more how to deal with things, rather than in the past where it happened and it just ate on them for years and years," said Turner.

The feelings of guilt are something in the past first responders didn't talk about, Kurt Turner said his first suggestion for officers is to find an outlet.

