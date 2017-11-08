Marshall County Officials Recognize American Education Week

School and elected officials in Marshall County are recognizing American Education Week and celebrating the importance of education.

On Wednesday, members of the Board of Education, County Commissioners, State Delegates Mike Ferro and Joe Canestraro and other important figures in the community signed a proclamation recognizing American Education Week.

John Marshall High School Principal Cassie Porter says this serves as a reminder of why it is so important for our children to receive a quality education.

"Education is something that you can't take away. Once you get it, it's in there. It's in your mind, and you have it forever. We believe that by educating our youth, they'll become productive citizens in our community," said Porter.

American Education Week is recognized nationally by the National Education Association.

All of Wednesday's honored guests were treated to a lunch prepared by John Marshall's culinary class.