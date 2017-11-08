Ex-Officer Pleads Guilty to False Shooting Claim Charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.
Authorities have said former Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed individuals in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April.
A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for the purported suspects was issued that day.
Eubanks was fired after telling investigators he had shot himself.
The Ohio Attorney General's Office says the 37-year-old Eubanks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers' compensation fraud.
A message seeking comment was left with Eubanks' attorney.
