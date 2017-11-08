Restaurants Offering Veterans Free Meals On Veteran's Day

If you are a veteran or actively serving, you can get a free meal this Saturday in honor of Veteran's Day! Quaker Steak & Lube is offering a selection of delicious meals for our heroes. All you need is a photo I.D. with proof of military enrollment. This is the second year that the restaurant is doing the promotion, and they say it means a lot to them especially since they have team members who are actively serving too.

Christine Thomas, the Marketing Manager for Quaker Steak & Lube, said, "well our company is so big about the veterans. They sacrifice so much, so the least we can do is give them a free meal."

Other restaurants will also be giving our free meals to our veterans including Olive Garden, Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Outback. Texas Roadhouse will be giving out free meals too, but only during lunch hours.