Active Shooter Training Uses Unique Method At Union Local High School

Unfortunately, active shooter situations are things we have to be prepared to handle, especially in our schools.

Union Local hosted a safety drill this morning. The traditional method was "lockdown", but officials have been using the ALICE (Alert--Lockdown--Inform--Counter--Evacuate) method in schools all across our area. This training encourages people people to evacuate during these times of crisis, rather than shelter in place waiting for something bad to happen.

Chief James Zusack, Chief deputy for Belmont County sheriff, said, "It just gives you more options to survive. The other one just staying in one place and being a sitting target, and it really works." Ben Porter, the Union Local Superintendent, said, "Obviously you're not going to keep everything from happening but if you can evaluate scenarios and try to provide people with support to meet their individual needs, that's a huge piece involving the prevention aspect."

Porter also says being proactive is the best way to prepare for these situations.