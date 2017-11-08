New Coffee Shop Opens In St. Clairsville

There's a new place in St. Clairsville to get your morning caffeine fix or a nice afternoon lunch. Sunrise Coffee House opened up just last week, and you can find them in the shopping plaza behind the Pizza Hut. They offer a variety of flavored coffees, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and lunch sandwiches. Everything is homemade and fresh to order.

The shop is run by a mother and son who quit their jobs to live their dream of owning their own business. Eric Bain, Owner of Sunrise Coffee House, said, "No regrets at all, none at all. I really love seeing the public come in. The reviews on Facebook have been amazing, everybody seems to really like what we have."

The shop is open between Tuesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have a full breakfast menu, and have made-to-order espressos, as well.