Levy Fails: Buckeye Local Left To Make Cuts

It's been a tough year for Buckeye Local Schools.

The district has dealt with a shortage of bus drivers, altered bus routes because of road closures, a false bomb threat, and so on.

But with their $4.9 million emergency operating levy failing for the second time this year, the district now has to make some cuts, lots of them.

Buckeye Local Superintendent Kim Leonard said the failure of this levy could mean the elimination of staff positions, a reduction in class sizes and programs.

Of course, she's not surprised the levy failed.

It's been almost three decades since Buckeye Local passed the last one.

But she's very disappointed.

The district needs help in recovering from a loss of funding because of a decline in student enrollment.

"We have our work cut out for us. We've already made a lot of changes but we're going to have to make a lot more. We're going to have to take a long, hard look at what we can we do without, without hurting our students. We're going to have to make some cuts, we just don't know where those cuts are going to be at yet," Leonard said.

Leonard added that these cuts will unfortunately begin immediately, but officials are not going to give up.

Buckeye Local will survive. Faculty and staff will join together to make the best decisions for the students.

Jefferson County residents told 7News they're disappointed for Buckeye Local, but only to an extent.

Residents said they've been very unhappy with the school district for years. Some have even sent their kids to schools in Steubenville.

But they're anxious to see what changes the newly elected Board of Education members make.