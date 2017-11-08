Local University Performs Ceremony to Honor Veterans

A group of students at one local University performed a special ceremony today in honor of Veterans day.

The Student Veterans Club at West Liberty University held a flag raising event on campus this afternoon.

A team of four student veterans took part along with special assistance from University President Stephen Greiner.

He served as the fifth man on the team.

One veteran spoke of what the ceremony meant.

U.S. Army, Antonio Venskoske said, ""My sister's in the military. My grandfather, he was in the Navy. And, it's just something very important to me. So, to be able to celebrate our veterans, and people that served in any form of the military, and people that lost their lives it's just. To celebrate them to know they've done something so heroic, and so brave, really is important to me, and my family."

West Liberty's "Student Veteran's Club" also invited veterans from the Wheeling Veterans Center to attend, as well as the Tri-State Young Marines.