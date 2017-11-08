Jerry Barilla Is Steubenville's Next Mayor

For the first time in more than two decades, the City of Steubenville has a new Mayor.

Jerry Barilla won Tuesday's election by a sizeable margin, but he's never held an elected position.

After spending over 50 years in retail and 15 years serving the local community, Barilla said he's excited to bring his experience to the job.

Of course, his experience will be needed.

Barilla has big shoes to fill with Dominick Mucci retiring at the end of December, but he told 7News he's up to the challenge.

As Mayor, Barilla's first goal is to set up a data base of people interested in the future of the city.

From there, these people will be called on to fill future vacancies on city boards and commissions, which Barilla hopes will help his home thrive again.

Before he officially gets started, Barilla said he's still taking it all in.

None of his plans would even be possible without your votes.

"I was so humbled and touched by the community that supported me. I can't say enough about Steubenville and the people that live here. I was really moved to tears," Barilla said.

Barilla added that he begins his training shortly.

After that, he's set on bringing people back to the city of murals. He believes people will bring future jobs and development.