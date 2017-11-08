Make a Difference in the Lives of Homeless Pets This Holiday Season

It's that time of year again, when holiday decorating is on our To-Do list.

On Thursday, you'll have a chance to pick up something to brighten your home for the holidays, and make a difference in the lives of homeless pets at the same time.

It's a one-day sale, inside the Belmont County Courthouse.

The first floor of the courthouse will look like a Winter Wonderland on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They'll have trees, swags, wreaths, and all kind of hand-made holiday decorations.

So whether you work at the courthouse or you just walk in, they'll welcome you and help you find a bargain.

The proceeds all go to benefit the animals at the Belmont County Shelter.

Cat-Stray-Shun Founder, Candace Fleagane said, "Every penny that we make will help the cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter. We want to subsidize the adoption fee. So if anybody could possibly adopt a cat and give it a home for Thanksgiving or for Christmas, that would be so great for that cat to get out of the shelter."

They'll also have a Sponsor-A-Pet Tree.

For ten dollars, you can buy a picture of an actual dog or cat that's currently at the shelter.

The pictures were taken by a professional photographer, and you can hang them on your own tree, or give them as gifts.

They represent a donation to that animal and others.