Crime Wave Caught on Social Media in Shadyside

If you believe what you see on social media, there was a veritable crime wave in Shadyside last weekend.

People posted on Facebook that their cars were entered, and belongings were stolen.

Reportedly in one case, a woman's grandfather's ashes were taken!

There's only one problem in solving these cases.

Nobody told the police!

Shadyside Police say nobody called 9-1-1, nobody walked in and filed a report, nobody stopped them on their rounds, and now it's been 5 days.

Yet on Facebook, it was said to be quite a crime wave, with car alarms blaring.

Assistant Police Chief, Jeff Loeffler said, "There could have been potentially 15 - 20 vehicles according to some of the posts."

From what he's read, it appears the thieves were trying car door handles, and any that were unlocked, were entered.

He says reports from the victims are vital.

They give police information about times, places and circumstances....that allow them to build a case...and possibly arrest a suspect.

Even if nothing was stolen!

"If they looked through your glove box and you don't have anything stolen, please still report that to us. That information is definitely necessary," said Loeffler.

Evan Meadows said if it was his car, he'd file a report.

"I would call, you know, if someone broke into my car. Instead of posting on Facebook. Because you know, people are not gonna be able to do anything," said Meadows.

Colton Adams of Shadyside, said, "That doesn't really make sense because Facebook can't do anything about it."

"I think that it's a shame that we pay more attention to technology than what's happening in front of us right now," said Mecca Collins of Wheeling.

The assistant chief urges residents to lock their vehicle doors, and if they've been robbed, to report it.

He said Facebook is a great tool to share information, and to warn people about dangers.

But he said that should be the second thing they do.

The first should be to call 9-1-1.