Honor The Badge: Jacob Skinner

After serving two tours with the marines in Iraq and Afghanistan; Wheeling Police Patrolman Jacob Skinner received a Purple Heart for his bravery.

Patrolman Jacob Skinner never passes up an opportunity to thank a fellow veteran.

In East Wheeling or on Wheeling Island, his favorite parts of the city to patrol.

It's not uncommon to see him shaking hands and paying respects because that's the way he was raised.

His Dad is a former Pittsburgh police officer, his sister, and brother are both in the military.

Jake was one of the first Americans inside the city of Marja freeing thousands from the Taliban.

On March 15th, 2010 everything changed when Jake's vehicle hit an IED.

Skinner said, "It knocked me unconscious, I must have hit my face off the turret shield or just maybe the pressure or over pressure of the explosive itself, I remember waking up in the back of the truck and my lieutenant yelling my name it just sounded very muffled I had difficulty understand what I was saying, and you kind of do the and make sure everything's there."

Sent back to the base to rest nothing stopped him from getting back on the front lines.

"I thought I only needed a day, I was ready to go back because I could only imagine what they were going through and I wasn't there to be with them," said Skinner.

Four years later, Jake used the GI bill to receive his Bachelor's and Masters.

After a hard transition at home, Jake said becoming a police officer is the best decision he's made.

Skinner also said, "Everyday you go home, you look yourself in the mirror and you can ask yourself if you made a difference and if you genuinely gave 100 percent that day."

Jake thanks the Marines for giving him discipline, but above all, as he wears the badge alongside 16 other veterans on the force, it's about serving others.

"I would hate to loaf on a call and then something happen to somebody else, so I think just the general pride in being a policeman and just the guys and girls I go out on the street with," said Skinner.

Honor the Badge sponsor Quaker Steak and Lube will be serving veterans and active duty military members free and discounted meals on Veterans with your military ID.