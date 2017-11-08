As the holiday season approaches a couple wants to see no children go without.

Jim Turick and his wife Linda founded the "Christmas for the Children" toy drive.

The toy drive gives away new or gently used toys to low-income families.

Jim says he ran the program last year in Martins Ferry... and this year he's running it in Bellaire.

Toy drop-off locations include Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Bellaire, Wheeling Hospital, and Capes &Tiaras Birthday Parties and Banquet Hall at the following dates and times:November 16th, 22nd, and 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information or for toy pick-up, call Jim Turick at 740-777-8405.