It is hard to believe it, but the Oglebay Festival of Lights is getting ready for its 32nd year!

There are 89 brightly-lit holiday displays on the six-mile drive winding through Oglebay Park, and it's a Christmas tradition for families from across the region!

Tomorrow we'll take a look back at the history of the Festival of Lights, as our Throwback Thursday's come back with a holiday edition!

I will also be live at the festivities tomorrow night on 7News at 5 and 6 p.m.