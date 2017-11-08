Local School Hosts Motivational Speaker to Prevent Cyber Bullying

Nearly 43% of kids have been bullied online, according to Do-Something.org, and 25% have experienced online bullying more than once.

At middle and high schools in Marshall County, they're actively working to ensure their students aren't part of these statistics.

Cyber bullying is an prominent issue among teenagers.

So John Marshall High School and two Marshall County middle schools hosted motivational speaker Jerry Ackerman, who told the students that what you post online is a reflection of your personality.

Motivational Speaker, Jerry Ackerman said, "Your online life, more and more, is becoming what everybody decides you are. Whether or not you're kidding, joking, that's the reality. That's a prism through which we judge people."

Social media is a large part of a high school student's life, so Ackerman works to ensure they understand that what they post has a lasting impact.

The students learned that when you post something online, its there forever and so they should use their social media presence to spread positivity instead of being hurtful.

John Marshall High School Freshman, Isaac Woods said, "Bullying is something that kids shouldn't do. It just... We had an analogy when we were little: Don't be a bucket dipper, be a bucket filler. You want to fill other people's buckets with goodness and kindness, not dip out of other people's buckets."

John Marshall High School Freshman, Trent Hill said, "I hope my friends and everyone and other classmates learn what to do about if they see cyber bullying and if they were to be causing bullying if they could stop doing that and apologize."

Ackerman said if the students take his message and change just one thing about their behavior for the better, he has done his job.