Police Officer Charged With Fabricating Story in the Line of Duty

"I'm very thankful. God was with me today. He is definitely on my side. It could have turned out way worse."

Those words were spoken on April 11 from a former Newcomsertown Police Officer who was later charged with making the entire thing up.

On Wednesday night that former officer has pleaded guilty to those charges.

Bryan Eubanks, 37, admitted to fabricating the story of being shot in the line of duty.

Eubanks pleaded guilty to five felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

He's facing the possibility of prison time, and his peace officer certification will be revoked.

Back on April 11, then Officer Eubanks shot himself while on duty, but claimed he was shot by a man after stopping his car.

The fictional story led to an enormous response involving local, state, and federal authorities.

An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation also found that Eubanks forged workers' compensation documents to fraudulently apply for benefits related to his injury.

The charges Eubanks pleaded to were one count of inducing panic, one count of making false alarms, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of forgery, and one count of workers' compensation fraud.

Stick with 7News to see when the sentencing date will be set.