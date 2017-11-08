Make-A-Wish Foundation Helps Local Boy

When you see someone who's been through so much in their life have their wish come true, it brings joy to your heart.

That's why the Make-A-Wish Foundation in our area say they do it. And when someone goes on to succeed after their wish, it means the world.

Cody Taylor is a business major at West Virginia Community College, Weirton Campus. He enjoys video games, history and Star Wars. But he's been battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy since he was 5. A diagnosis that came while the rest of his family was on vacation.

"My heart broke, I couldn't get a hold of any of my family, and I spent a lot of crying." said Cody's mom Lorie Taylor.

However Cody overcomes his challenges from his diagnosis, and continues to be an inspiration to all that come across his path. So, when the Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to make his wish visiting New York City come true he couldn't contain his excitement.

"That very moment I was so excited for my son," said Lorie. "I knew that he was on cloud 9."

"It was great because I got to see a lot of things that I've never got to see before," Cody said.

Things like Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and the 9/11 Memorial; but his favorite part of the whole trip was going to Broadway to see the Lion King, then getting to meet the cast. It was an experience he says he'll never forget.

"Make-A-Wish is a great organization that helps kids in need that can't go on a trip when they get older," said Cody. "It meant a lot to me to go somewhere I never went before."

The average cost of a life-changing wish is $4,400, so the organization holds events to raise money. Which is why Saturday, the 11th their holding the 20th Anniversary Carnival of Wishes at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort beginning at 6 p.m.

To learn more information about this event or about Make-A Wish go to their website wv.wish.org, and to get tickets you can call them at 304-292-5600.