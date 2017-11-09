OVRTA Trolley Coming to Downtown Wheeling

As Downtown Wheeling continues growing, a trolley system is in the works through the city and the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority.

With more employees downtown and construction on the Centre Market garage OVRTA was asked by the city if something could be done to help people get to and from their jobs during the week, that's where the idea for a downtown shuttle was born.

The trolley that is set to help you get to and from work downtown might be recognized it from the Wheeling Christmas Parade.

The service would run on a 15 minute loop for two hours in the morning and afternoon stopped at regular bus stops on Main Street to the Intermodal Center then to 20th street, past the Center Market Garage and then circle back on Market to 10th street.

OVRTA hopes this helps people feel more comfortable parking a little farther away to free up some space downtown.

"I think there's you know some concerns that people like to be able to park right where they're working. I know the 10th street parking garage is rather full so if you have a large number of people coming in that's going to be hard to do much more with that, so you have to try to figure where can we get someone and make it less inconvenient for them to get from one place to another," said Tom Hvizdos.

The shuttle is set to begin in the middle of January, OVRTA is going to fund the 180 day trial period, but there have been discussions of businesses funding the service afterwards if there is enough demand for the service.