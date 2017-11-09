Man Arrested After Allegedly Holding Box Cutter to Employee's Th - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Arrested After Allegedly Holding Box Cutter to Employee's Throat

A Wheeling man was arrested Thursday morning after an alleged incident at the Highlands.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, Tevita Fehoko, 30, is facing a charge of attempted malicious assault after an alleged incident at the Highlands.

Fehoko reportedly held a box cutter to an employee's throat at a store at the Highlands.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 8:30-9:00 a.m.

Fehoko was later arrested along Route 88 by Marshall County Deputies.

He is currently being held in the Northern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

