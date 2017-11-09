SPECIAL REPORT: Training for Tragedies

Being first on scene of what could be a family or community's worst day is not an easy job.

Ohio County first responders have been challenged over the last year during some of the most devastating situations they have seen in years.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard calls law enforcement a tough minded job.

"You have bad days," said Howard.

It's not just the high-profile cases that take a toll. Everyday, Ohio Valley first responders see panic, desperation, and even death.

"What could I have done? What should I have done?" said Kurt Turner, Belmont County CISM Chaplain Coordinator.

The feelings of guilt are something the Critical Incident Stress Management team from Belmont County has been helping first responders work through since 1997.

Coordinator Kurt Turner says the first strategy is to find an outlet.

"If you do nothing but law enforcement it really it's a stressor and you need to have that de-stress with something else," said Howard.

"A lot of the guys exercise, they lift weights they run," said Bob Heldreth, Wheeling Fire Department.

"When I get home, I'm Dad," said Howard.

After the fatal flooding back in July, Kurt's team started that debriefing process by talking.

"We go through what part they played then we go through the emotional part and try to get deeper into it," Turner said.

But having that conversation can be painful.

"Some of them they hold to themselves, and unfortunately things happen when they hold to themselves," said Howard.

The debriefing isn't therapy, it's real-life coping strategies for post traumatic stress situations.

Their hardest task is getting to the root of the problem.

"Sometimes we don't understand where something is coming from and we have to sort out the things that aren't obvious," said Turner.

Wheeling Fire fighter Bob Heldreth says after the young Dougherty family tragically passed away in a fire last October, his department took healing into their own hands.

"We bought those kids bikes after the McColloch Street fire," said Heldreth.

The entire department pitching in to give those neighbor kids shopping and dinner at the highlands and some Christmas money.

Although it wasn't the perfect situation, Heldreth said that this "is what we signed up for we signed up to help people and that's what we're going to do."

It was enough to know they did everything they could.

"These deputies are awesome. I am very proud of this department they do a very good job of going out and helping people and that's what we're here for," said Howard.

If you want more information on Critical Incident Stress Management Programming call 740-695-5984.