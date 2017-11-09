Ohio governor won't spare the life of seriously ill inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) says he won't spare the life of a condemned killer who has cited his poor health and tough upbringing in an attempt to avoid execution.



The Republican governor's decision Thursday came in the case of Alva Campbell, who was sentenced to die for fatally shooting 18-year-old Charles Dials after a 1997 carjacking.



The 69-year-old Campbell is scheduled for execution Nov. 15.



Campbell's attorneys say he uses a walker, relies on an external colostomy bag, requires four breathing treatments a day and may have lung cancer.



They also say Campbell was the product of a violent, dysfunctional and sexually abusive childhood.



Prosecutors say Campbell's health claims are ironic given he faked paralysis to escape court custody the day he killed Dials.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)