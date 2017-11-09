New WVU Cancer Institute Will Offer Quality Care To Marshall County Residents

If you or a loved one has been impacted by cancer, there's some good news.

A new cancer institute is opening at Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Officials said the WVU Cancer Institute will offer mammography, infusion therapy, and other services.

But CEO Dr. David Hess says the institute is so much more than that.

The Institute's main goal is to bring quality care to residents in Marshall County.

"We'll be able to do chemotherapy here. We'll be able to do infusion therapy here. We'll be able to do their lab work here. So, really it's going to be their point place for their cancer care and it's going to be in their own backyard," Hess said.



The clinic officially opens to patients on Nov. 27th, but will be holding a grand-opening ceremony Friday morning.

We'll be sure to keep you updated.