THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Festival of Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least at Oglebay Park, where the 32nd annual Festival of Lights is getting ready to start the holiday season.

At one time, Oglebay was 'dead' during the holidays.

"I think it was December the 8th and we were the only four people in the dining room for the entire evening," said Randy Worls, Chairman Emeritus at the Oglebay Foundation.

That's when Randy Worls knew he had to do something to turn around tourism in the Wheeling area.

With less than 38-percent occupancy at the Lodge, and declining attendance at the Wheeling Jamboree, he got together with Ross Felton, the President and CEO of WWVA.

Together, they pooled their resources and got a man by the name of Ed, who specialized in tour buses, to give them some advice.

"And we asked him one question: where do you send your tour buses in December? And he said Niagara Falls, New York. But not to see the falls, to see the Festival of Lights," said Worls.

That's where the idea was born.

After a few calls and a lot of work, the first Festival of Lights opened at Oglebay with just eight displays on December 1, 1985.

Due to 30 days of continuous rain, Randy says they were unsure if they could even turn on the lights that year.

But they did, and about ten days later they started seeing tour buses come through.

"And by the end of the show, we had about 50 tour buses that came through. And we hadn't promoted it because of the rain and we weren't even sure until the show started. By February we had so many calls that we started a tour bus division," said Worls.

And that's when things really took off, at times backing up traffic all the way to the interstate!

Two years in, Randy and Ross got together with some Wheeling City Officials, and even our own Brenda Danehart to take a tour bus to Niagara Falls to look for ways to make the show even bigger and better.

Fast forward 32 years, dozens more displays, a changeover to all LED-bulbs, and expanded holiday activities. The Festival of Lights contributes about $20 million dollars to the economy in Ohio County each season.

But after all these years, what keeps all these people coming back?

Randy says it's simple:

"There's always children. And children love lights. You can go back historically, and lights at Christmas is a tradition. It will go on for the next several decades. I am positive of that."

The switch will be flipped Thursday at 6 p.m. to begin the 32nd annual Festival of Lights.