Route 88 Construction Causing Headache for Drivers

Road construction on Route 88 at the base of Oglebay hill is causing headaches for drivers.

And with the Festival of Lights starting soon, people are concerned that this year, it might become "the festival of *headlights!"

The color scheme from Sheetz to Convenient is orange. One solid mile of cones, barricades and signs.

And with the Festival of Lights, people range from concerned to angry.

"It took us a long time for us to get down the street from Oglebay here so yeah I can just imagine when the festival starts how it's gonna cause a traffic problem.," said Alex Taylor, who was visiting Oglebay.

"I think it's gonna be a serious problem if they don't get it taken care of pretty quick. Because it, already last year it backed up on the interstate out there two or three miles. I just can't imagine what it's gonna be like this year," said Jeremy Broderick, who lives on Route 88.

This project actually only involves about one mile of pavement rehab.

Department of Transportation District Engineer Gus Suwaid said they often have to do the work when the funding is available, and that timing is not always convenient.

But in the end, we'll have....

"A project road with better ride-ability, more durable pavement. Probably the road user will be much more comfortable," said Suwaid.

And here's the best news. The road work won't last much longer.

"No, absolutely not. The work will be completed on Saturday," said Suwaid.

And when you put it like that, it's OK.

"We do need construction. We need stuff done," said Mary Bowers of Wheeling.