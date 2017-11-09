Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Showcases Finest Musicians

It's a special night of classical music as the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will showcase some of their finest musicians.

Their concert series continues as they perform the works of Bach and Mozart along with guest artists Rachel Stegeman and Juan Jaramillo.

In addition to the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Stegeman is also involved with the Youngstown Symphony and the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra. She also performed in over 800 major motion picture soundtracks.

She said this show will have a more intimate feel than the others.

"Some of our other programs have been smaller symphonies, Beethoven, Featuring many people. But we've got a very chamberish program tonight, which makes everyone's roll extra important because we are all working very closely together. Instead of large ensembles it's very small and you will be able to hear incredible solos, oboe solos, flute solos, bassoon solos, clarinet solos in the Stravinski. So it's going to be a great performance," said Stegeman.

The show starts at 7:30 at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday. Tickets can be purchases online or at the box office.