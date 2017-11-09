SPECIAL REPORT: The Future of Downtown Wheeling Looks Bright

We've seen the City of Wheeling continue to grow and progress in the last few years.

Now, a big piece to the puzzle is placing the finishes touches on their new building.

The Health Plan is expected to bring at least 450 jobs to the Wheeling area in the next couple months, and with that President and CEO Jim Pennington tells me this is only the beginning for the economic impact it will have on the Friendly City.

"It'll be fabulous for downtown, our folks go out to lunch, we have lunches catered in, we have folks deliver pizzas and that kind of stuff. So, I think that will be exciting for downtown," said Jim Pennington, President and CEO of The Health Plan.

It's been in the works for years, beginning when Nick Sparachane was the Mayor of Wheeling, three terms ago, and now it's finally coming together.

Pennington, along with one of the architects and The Health Plan's on-site representative, took me through the unfinished building to show me how it's progressing, and what we can expect.

"The building's come along on schedule and has exceeded our expectations," said Pennington.

"The image enhancement of downtown Wheeling's going to be a major change. Didn't think I'd see it in my lifetime, but I have. It's good to be apart of it," said Larry Skrzypek, On-Site Representative of The Health Plan.

The building is located right in the middle of Downtown Wheeling, and with employees going out to eat, and meals being catered in like Pennington mentioned.

The local businesses are even more excited for this new building because of the huge impact it will have for them.

"Obviously, a boom in business. Hopefully, some economic growth for, not just us, but everybody around. Also, for a chance to showcase our product to folks who may not have had it before," said Joshua Beaty, Operations Manager of DiCarlo's Pizza.

"We're expecting craziness; you're talking about 500 or more people coming to town. My pocket's going to love it, but my stress level's going to hate it. It's going to be a lot of crazy, parking, just 500 more people, even if I only feed 250 of them; I'm fine with that," said Christopher Burress, Owner of Tito's Sloppy Dogg.

As for the building, the creation team wanted something that wouldn't differ too much from the historical aspects of Wheeling while also placing itself apart from the rest.

"We also see it setting a standard for the buildings that will come. I'm a deep believer that this is going to be a seed project for many more to come down the road, and we're hoping they pick up on this architecture, as well," said Vic Greco, Architect with the Mills Group.

"Using that as a launch pad for continued development downtown. So, the energy is really positive. I'm excited about it for the City of Wheeling, and I'm excited about it for our folks," said Pennington.

December 15th is when they are expecting the transitional period to begin, and in the latter half of that month, they're hoping to have a majority of the employees in their new building.