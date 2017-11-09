'Game Changer' For West Virginia Coming to the Ohio Valley

Officials believe a major announcement with a natural gas deal will have a transformational effect on our economy and our future, especially in the Ohio Valley.

Officials confirm some of the first projects could happen in Brooke and Harrison Counties. With the announcement of nearly $84 billion dollars coming to the Mountain State, social media is buzzing with excitement.

Brooke and Harrison Counties have both been named possible sites for this future natural gas development, which could be a game changer for the Ohio Valley, "This is probably the most exiting announcement that I've been able to be a party to and I think that it's a major game-changer for West Virginia, for the region, and certainly the Northern Panhandle and north central West Virginia," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Brooke County Commissioner Jim Andreozzi said Thursday that they're ready for an investment like this. They've been preparing ahead by re-purposing old plants, cleaning up fields, and more. Andreozzi said they're ready to show off what Brooke County can provide.

"We have the product, we have the assets, we have the minerals and now in Brooke County, for the almost three or four years we've been preparing for this. So we're ready for it, we've been ready for it and it's just a wonderful opportunity going forward for us."

You may want to know what "moving forward" means for you. Officials say the new jobs and businesses that will follow this development. Senator Capito said the best part is the potential for this investment to keep college graduates in the state, "This has the potential to really boost, and I think it will, really boost the possibilities that our graduates will stay and build their lives in West Virginia, like I've been fortunate enough to do with my own life."

This is just the first step in a long process, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.