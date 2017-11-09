Community Mourning the Loss of Fire Chief

7News has learned that Moundsville Fire Chief, Noel Clarke passed away Thursday.

The Marshall County law enforcement community says it was amazing to watch him fight for others when he was fighting for his own life. Chief Clarke was a firefighter for more than 25 years and served as Moundsville's chief for the last 15.

Clarke was featured in our 'Honor the Badge' series with Tessa DiTirro back in June where he talked about his ongoing battles with cancer, and how he didn't let that hold him back from protecting the people of Moundsville.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moundsville Fire Department, his friends, and family.