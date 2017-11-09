Brooke Hills Veteran's Program Moved - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Brooke Hills Veteran's Program Moved

Posted: Updated:
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. -

The Brooke Hills Veteran's Memorial Park Foundation has a slight change for their Veteran's Day event happening Friday.

Their annual Veteran's Day program is being moved inside due to the expected cold weather. The program will now be held next door at the Brooke Hills Free Methodist Church.

The program will take place at the Worship Center starting at 1 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.