Brooke Hills Veteran's Program Moved

The Brooke Hills Veteran's Memorial Park Foundation has a slight change for their Veteran's Day event happening Friday.
Their annual Veteran's Day program is being moved inside due to the expected cold weather. The program will now be held next door at the Brooke Hills Free Methodist Church.
The program will take place at the Worship Center starting at 1 p.m.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.