Oglebay Park Hosts Festival of Trees

Oglebay Institute's Festival of Trees will begin Friday night.

The week-long festival is set up in the Pine Room at Oglebay Park .

Friday nights opening reception is $35 and you get an evening of hors deuvres, cocktails, wine and beer.

There will also be a dazzling array of decorations.

The reception will be held from 7 p. m. until 9 p. m. this evening.