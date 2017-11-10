Oglebay Park Hosts Festival of Trees - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Oglebay Park Hosts Festival of Trees

Oglebay Institute's Festival of Trees will begin Friday night. 

The week-long festival is set up in the Pine Room at Oglebay Park .  

Friday nights opening reception is $35 and you get an evening of hors deuvres, cocktails, wine and beer.

There will also be a dazzling array of decorations.

The reception will be held from 7 p. m. until 9 p. m. this evening.

