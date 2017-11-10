48 Hour Boil Order in Edgwood - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

48 Hour Boil Order in Edgwood

Posted: Updated:

According to the Wheeling Water Department a boil order has been issued for Edgwood.

The effected areas are 121-129 Elm St, the odd numbers only, and 118-128 North Park St, the even numbers only,185 Edgwood St, and 166 Poplar Avenue.

There was a water line break, and they are in the process of repairing it.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.