48 Hour Boil Order in Edgwood

According to the Wheeling Water Department a boil order has been issued for Edgwood.
The effected areas are 121-129 Elm St, the odd numbers only, and 118-128 North Park St, the even numbers only,185 Edgwood St, and 166 Poplar Avenue.
There was a water line break, and they are in the process of repairing it.
