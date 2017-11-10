Reynolds Memorial Hospital Unveils New WVU Cancer Institute

It's no secret that cancer care can mean long hours of treatment and procedures.

With today's grand opening WVU medical officials outlined what this means for our community.

"It's all for piece of mind for folks that they don't have to travel far. When they see that WVU brand, they know it's the best and that's pretty cool," said Albert Wright, President of West Virginia University Health System

The new clinic has two exam rooms, seven infusion rooms, and will offer services including mammography, infusion therapy, and more.

But officials said the center is so much more than its resources.

"Our job in a large rural state is to find ways to bring excellent care, close to home. So you're going to have top-notch clinicians, all of your labs, your images, your physicians notes, your prescriptions readily available," Wright said.

The institute's grand opening on Friday included several speakers and a check presentation from students at Hilltop and Washington Lands Elementary Schools.

Together, the students raised $2,500 for the cancer center room.

They said they're excited they could help

"We were really excited. It's just exciting to see that we're going to help out people that need it and stuff," said Jaycee Harvey, a fourth grader at Hilltop Elementary.

"It really makes you feel good to make other people feel good," said Carter Adkins, a fifth grader at Hilltop Elementary.

"We're helping people that are not doing so well and we're raising money to help their lives." said Issac Lightener, a fifth grader at Hilltop Elementary.

Now, the clinic isn't open to patients until Nov. 27th.

But if you want to check it out beforehand, the hospital is offering community tours from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 16th.