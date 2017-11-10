Honor the Badge: Noel Clarke Passed Away

Some sad news for one local community as Moundsville Fire Chief, Noel Clarke passed away on Thursday.

7News anchor Tessa DiTirro had the chance to feature Clarke in our Honor the Badge Series back in June.

He talked about his ongoing battles with cancer, and how that didn't hold him back from protecting the people of Moundsville.

In memory of Chief Clarke, his story is being re-told.

Noel Clarke didn't think about becoming a firefighter until he had to help put out a fire inside a factory he was working in.

From then on, he's never looked back.

Clark said, "Just assume to get home alive and get to our families and friends and then come back the next day and help again. I don't think anybody is in this for the pat on the back."

He Set himself apart on the force in Moundsville by studying the fire service, he said his goal was always to be the chief; a role he's proudly held for over a decade.

A few years ago everything changed, Noel was diagnosed with colon cancer.

"We've shared a lot of laughs and a lot of tears over the last few years and it's been an incredible journey," said Clarke.

In a study by the CDC, firefighters had a greater number of cancer diagnoses and deaths.

In his fourth relapse his cancer spread to his liver.

He'll be starting chemo again soon, and doesn't know if his cancer is related to the job.

Clarke said, "I don't know if direct tie to it, I would think that there is just because I look back over the course of my career and you know just some of the things that we did in the past, you know, by not cleaning gear and composing ourselves to chemicals and by-products of combustion, over course of time, yeah that effects us and there are a lot of fire fighters out there that their cancers are directly tied to fire fighting."

Senate Bill 48 is pushing for cancer to be recognized as a work related illness for firefighters passed in the West Virginia Senate, and is still pending in the house.

"We really, really need to get some legislation passed to get them taken care of because they're out there putting their lives on the line for what little money that they make and when they become ill that's all they got," said Clarke.

Even on his bad days, he still puts on his gear to keep Moundsville safe.

Now with a little extra encouragement, his "Noel Strong bracelets" as a constant reminder; his fellow fire fighters and the whole community are fighting right alongside him.

Clarke also said, "It's crazy, it's something you can't explain it definitely warms your heart, it shows you that there is good, I just hope that somehow through all of this that somebody can be inspired to fight their battles, to never give up, keep hope."

If you wish to pay your respects, the viewing will be held at Grisell Funeral Home in Moundsville, on Sunday from 2 to 4 .m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m.