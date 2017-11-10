450 Military Personnel to Receive Gifts

Getting ready to pack up the nearly 450 Christmas soldier stockings filled by employees of Wheeling Hospital.

Those employees are Beth Zebick, coordinator of the hospital’s Community Education and Outreach Department; and Barb Jones, administrative assistant at the hospital.

Hospital affiliates that participated included Belmont Community Hospital, the Belmont Community Health Center, Bishop Joseph H. Hodges Continuous Care Center, East Cove Physician Practices, Wheeling Clinic, and Acuity Specialty Care.

This is the 11th year hospital employees have participated in the Boatsie’s Boxes project by filling stockings for soldiers serving overseas.

The Wheeling Hospital Auxiliary purchased the stockings for the soldiers. Also filling stockings was the AARP of Wellsburg.

Cash donations from employees also were used to help pay for shipping.