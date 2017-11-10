Parade Brings Cheer to Our Area

A holiday tradition in the Ohio Valley is one week from Friday.

The Perkins Restaurant and Bakery Fantasy and Lights Parade presented by Wheeling Hospital brings cheer to our local community and Perkins has been apart of that for 10 years now.

With that anniversary owner Frank Carolla has been honored with the role of Grand Marshall at this years parade. He tells us this is just a great time for the Friendly City.

"We have a lot of traffic through the city. We want to bring more people into the city to see what's going on with the downtown and the surrounding areas," said Carolla, "It's just a great thing for everybody, everybody's in a good spirit, gets everybody in that holiday spirit early. And we're just ready to go for the year."

He said they continue to help out the community because they all do so much for them.