State Representative Spearheads Ohio Suicide Awareness

A lawmaker promoting suicide awareness after her son was lost in 2010 is once again speaking out on the issue at what has become an annual event.

State Representative Marlene Anielski has spearheaded several pieces of legislation over the last seven years to raise awareness and prevent suicide.

Some of her successes have resulted in free training opportunities for schools.

This year, Rascal Flatts has participated in the effort by shooting a public service announcement, and as always, Jim Tressel is lending his support to the cause.

Youngstown State University President, Jim Tressel said, "We want to make sure that we have programming whether it be at the state level, K-12, Universities, whatever, for people to know there is someone to reach out."

House District 6 (R), Marlene Anielski said, "Just talk about it; get away from the stigma; realize that people are struggling; that we can help them and if you take a moment, if you just take a moment, you could change somebody's life."

This press conference comes just ahead of Saturday November 18th's survivors of suicide loss day.

