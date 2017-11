Have no fear Ohio Valley Captain America and the Black Widow are here to save the day.

The two super heroes will be the special guests Friday night, at the Wheeling Nailers game.

They stopped by our 7News Studios before the game Friday night.

The Wheeling Nailers take on the Toledo Walleye at Wesbanco Arena.

Kids will get the chance to meet the characters and also get a free cape.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.