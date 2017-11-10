China Energy Agreement Will Have Profound Effect on Ohio Valley

One respected businessman said the China energy agreement with West Virginia will have a profound effect on the Ohio Valley.

Joe Eddy, president and CEO of Eagle Manufacturing, spoke with 7 News on Friday about the economic future of this area, in light of this 83.6 Billion dollar commitment to the mountain state.

Eddy said Belmont County will prosper also.

Joe Eddy believes the China energy agreement means good things for the possible ethane cracker in Belmont County.

Eagle Manufacturing President and CEO, Joe Eddy said, "That effectively de-risks the business decision and the financial decision, and a five billion to six billion dollar decision is a major financial decision. It de-risks the decision for PTT Global."

He said that will keep many of our raw materials here, instead of shipping them out.

"That will have at least a hundred mile radius of major effect to other businesses that can develop on smaller properties," said Eddy.

He said businesses like Eagle Manufacturing will have a local source of polyethalene, which they now have to get from other areas.

Eddy said, "So it helps me make decisions to invest more, to hire more employees, and gives me a more competitive edge."

He stated, the number of jobs created in this region would be far more than the 700 direct jobs at the cracker.

Eddy also said, "Probably just with that cracker in the valley about 25,000 jobs, direct and indirect."

Joe Eddy predicts within 2 to 5 years, we will see significant changes in the Ohio Valley.

In Joe Eddy's words, "The opportunity for prosperity for all West Virginians is on our doorstep."