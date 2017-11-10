Man Arrested for Leading Police on High-Speed Chase

What started as a traffic stop ended with a high-speed chase in Bellaire Friday morning.

Four cruisers were damaged, two officers were injured, and a suspect is in jail on a long list of charges. Police said William Russell Thomas, 39, of Bridgeport, took off all through the north end of Bellaire.

Four other police departments joined the chase including Bridgeport, Martins Ferry, the Belmont County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver is said to have hit speeds of 100 miles per hour, "The pursuit continued on Route 7 with the state patrol setting out the road spikes. They got the vehicle stopped. There was damage to the four cruisers, two from Bellaire and Two from Bridgeport. When the activate their lights and their sirens, they're stopping you for a reason," said Bellaire Police Chief, Mike Kovalyk.

Police suspect Thomas took off because he didn't have a license and may have been under the influence. He's charged with those counts, plus aggravated vehicular assault, resisting arrest and more.

Charge # Statute No. Description Class Bond Type Bond Amount 1 2903.08(C) AGG. VEHICULAR ASSAULT F3 SURETY BOND 10000.00 2 2903.08(C) AGG. VEHICULAR ASSAULT F3 SURETY BOND 10000.00 3 2903.08(C) AGG. VEHICULAR ASSAULT F3 SURETY BOND 10000.00 4 2903.08(C) AGG. VEHICULAR ASSAULT F3 SURETY BOND 10000.00 5 2921.33 RESISTING ARREST M2 SURETY BOND 750.00 6 4549.02 HITSKIP (PUBLIC HIGHWAY) M1 SURETY BOND 1000.00 7 4510.11(A) DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION M1 SURETY BOND 1000.00 8 4513.263 FAILURE TO WEAR SAFETY BELT MM SURETY BOND 150.00 9 4506.17 OVI COMMERCIAL MV M1 SURETY BOND 1000.00 10 2921.331(B5) FAILURE TO COMPLY ORDER POLICE OFFICER F-3 SURETY BOND 10000.00

His bond was set at $81,000