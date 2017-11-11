Bridge Renamed to Honor Slain Pennsylvania Officer

A bridge in western Pennsylvania has been renamed in honor of a police officer killed while responding to a domestic violence call a year ago.

The Central Avenue Bridge, which runs over Chartiers Creek in Canonsburg, was dedicated Friday in honor Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum.

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, local officials, students friends, and relatives attended the ceremony.

Bashioum and Officer James Saieva Jr. were both shot when they responded to a domestic dispute call last year.

According to Officials, Michael Cwiklinski, 47, shot the expectant mother of his child, Dalia Sabae, 28, and the officers before killing himself, but Saieva survived.

State Representative, Brandon Neuman said Bashioum's example "Makes you believe that one person can make a difference."

