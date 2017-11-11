Reward Up to $20,000 For Information in Killing of Pregnant Mother

The reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2013 death of a pregnant mother in southern Ohio has been increased to $20,000.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that two $5,000 anonymous donations would be added to the existing reward for information in the death of Brittany Stykes.

The 22 year old woman was shot and killed in a Jeep she was driving on Ohio 68 in Brown County, about 45 miles southeast of Cincinnati on August 28, 2013.

Authorities found the vehicle off the road in a wooded area.

Stykes' 14 month old daughter was with her mother and was shot in the head, but she has recovered.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-352-3040.

