West Virginia Drops Push For Exemption From Teacher Test

West Virginia officials have dropped a push to exempt certain graduates with Bachelor's Degrees in education from a basic knowledge test to become a public school teacher.

According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail , the West Virginia Board of Education proposed the exemption in September, but had it removed before a final policy was approved this week.

The proposal would have exempted teachers from the test in math and English language arts if they had a 3.5 grade point average.

It also would have required at least six semester hours of college-level English and math each, with a minimum 3.0 GPA both.

The board did decide to exempt non-education master's degree holders with five years of directly related work experience from a test in their teaching subject area.

