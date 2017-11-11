Museum Honors Local Veterans

The Belmont County Military Veterans Museum opened in 2014 but has recently taken a growth spurt.

The museum features memorabilia from every major war and honors veterans from across the Ohio Valley.

It is a place where locals can come to learn about part of their heritage.

"The future generations would like to know what their fathers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles who served in the military did," said Ed Blon, Commander of American Legion Post #312.

If you are interested in U.S. war history, this museum is worth a visit.

There are medals from World War I, uniforms from each military branch, a display dedicated to local women that served, and newspaper headlines about major conflicts.

On this Veterans Day, the museum hosted an all-day open house so community members could experience a piece of history and appreciate the sacrifice local men and women have made throughout history for the sake of our country.

"This is your history. This is people from their town, their county that went to war and served their country. They have to know this. This is very important," said Kim Kuthy, Museum Director.

If you would like to visit the Belmont County Military Veterans Museum, you can schedule a visit by calling 740-761-0155.