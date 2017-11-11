Yorkville VFW Honors World War II Veteran

The members of the Yorkville VFW Post #4811 surprised one of their few remaining World War II veterans with an honorary shadow box on Saturday.

Inside were some of his medals and patches.

Joseph Kurucz humbly accepted the honor, but says he is not the only veteran that deserves recognition on this special day.

"I really appreciate it, but the thing is they were all there, too. They did just as much as I did," said Kurucz.

When asked how he is going to spend his Veterans Day, Kurucz said he plans to take it easy and maybe watch some television.

7News thanks Mr. Kurucz for his service.