Whg Police Investigate Possible Hit and Run

Police are investigating an alleged hit and run in Downtown Wheeling.

Around 11:00 Saturday morning a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car at the intersection of 12th and Chapline Streets. A woman claims that she hit the cross walk button, and waited until it signaled for her to cross.

As she made her way into the road a car allegedly hit her, knocking her to the ground. There were no serious injuries, however she was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still continuing to gather information and we will update you when more information becomes available.