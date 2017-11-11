Whg Police Investigate Possible Hit and Run - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Whg Police Investigate Possible Hit and Run

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

Police are investigating an alleged hit and run in Downtown Wheeling.

Around 11:00 Saturday morning a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car at the intersection of 12th and Chapline Streets. A woman claims that she hit the cross walk button, and waited until it signaled for her to cross.

As she made her way into the road a car allegedly hit her, knocking her to the ground. There were no serious injuries, however she was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still continuing to gather information and we will update you when more information becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.