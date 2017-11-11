Make-A-Wish Foundation's 20th Anniversary Carnival of Wishes Gala

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting their 20th Anniversary Carnival of Wishes gala at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort Saturday night.

The average cost of a life-changing wish is $4,400, so the organization holds these events to raise money.

The Gala has many fun acts for all in attendance to watch, and 7news reporter Brooke Chaplain is the emcee.

If you'd like to donate to or learn more about Make-A Wish go to their website wv.wish.org, or you can call them at 304-292-5600.