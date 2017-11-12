One Dead and Two Injured in Nightclub Shooting

Police say a man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania nightclub.

According to WPVI-TV, a 27 year old man shot a 39 year old man in the face and chest at about 4 a.m. on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The 39 year old was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.



Authorities said a club security guard started shooting at the suspect, hitting him in the leg.

Another man was also hit in the leg during the shooting, and both men have been taken to hospitals.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

