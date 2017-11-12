Wright State Administration Said No Faculty Strike is Imminent - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wright State Administration Said No Faculty Strike is Imminent

Wright State University's administration said a strike is not imminent even though the faculty union has set up the process that would allow them to strike if a contract isn't reached.

The Wright State chapter of the American Association of University Professors union recently passed an amendment to its constitution to allow a strike.

A union leader said the faculty had never needed a strike procedure, and negotiations have been stalled since March.

The union's contract expired in June and a fact finding report is scheduled for January.

The previous contract remains in effect for now

The administration said there has never been a strike at Wright State and one isn't imminent.

The union said a strike would be a last resort.

